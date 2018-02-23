Apex court dismisses petition against Kaleshwaram clearances

By | Published: 12:29 pm 12:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by Md Hayatuddin challenging the environmental clearances accorded to the Kaleshwaram Project.

The petitioner moved the apex court on the plea that the tunnel and pump house works of the project were carried out without environment clearance. He also questioned the clearances given at a later date.

TS Minister for Irrigation, T Harish Rao who flew to New Delhi on Thursday, was also present in the Court Hall when the petition was taken up by bench comprising of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Navin Sinha.

They questioned as to why the petitioner was late in approaching the court on the issue. Harish Rao apprised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of the decision of the apex court over phone.