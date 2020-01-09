Apocalypse Now

Published: 12:00 am 8:07 pm

The apocalyptic images of bright orange haze due to raging bushfires in Australia may look like something straight out of a dystopian science fiction film but they are frighteningly real and happening. They point to an ominous pattern and provide a glimpse of the worse things to come. The catastrophic fires, described by scientists as unprecedented in their intensity and spread, have not only taken a huge human and economic toll but also delivered heavy blows to the biodiversity and ecosystem function. Since the fires started in September, more than 25 people have died along with hundreds of thousands of animals. Several species have been endangered. Nearly 15 million acres of land has been burnt. Smoke from the fire has affected the air quality in New Zealand, some 2,000 km away. The signs of climate crisis have been around for many years but the world has failed to come together to have a coordinated action plan to check the slide. What makes the current bushfires so extreme in their intensity and the rate of spread, is a combination of unprecedented heat and drought. Scientists are warning of catastrophic extinctions of animals and plants, though the full gravity of the impending disaster is still unclear. One estimate suggests that around 250 million tonnes of carbon dioxide has been released into the atmosphere by Australian bushfires during the past couple of months which is equal to half the country’s total annual carbon emissions.

As the number of fires increases, greenhouse gas emissions also go up, making the planet’s overall temperature rise. As the temperature increases, extreme weather events like major droughts happen more often. The World Meteorological Organization has warned that the forest fires release pollutants, including particulate matter, and toxic gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and non-methane organic compounds into the atmosphere. The ever hotter and drier weather is causing higher-intensity, faster-moving fires. Since 2017, large parts of Australia have been in the grip of an unprecedented drought, which dried up landscapes and caused severe water shortage in many regions. With rising temperature around the globe, Australia also faced remarkable changes. With dried up, dead plants and trees acting as fodder and high temperatures providing continuous heat, the conditions were perfect to sustain the fire. Increasingly, severe drought and extreme heat, associated with global warming, are the immediate causes of these wildfires and their ferocity. The recent fires that ravaged America’s west coast, Europe and the Amazon must sound alarm bells for even hardcore climate sceptics. The tipping point may well have arrived. If global warming is not reversed, the consequences could be much more disastrous. The international community must take drastic measures to tackle climate change.

