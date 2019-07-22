Apollo arm, AAPI partner to give virtual second opinions

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: HealthNet Global Limited (HNG), a company owned by Apollo Hospitals Group that is into providing remote healthcare, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) to deliver virtual second opinion consultations.

As part of the collaboration, AAPI members will deliver free virtual consultations to people in rural area in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and other States where HNG has a presence.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said HNG will connect AAPI members with the underserved rural population through Medeintegra, its flagship telemedicine platform. People across the country will also be able to access the profiles of all the AAPI physicians through an app to seek consultations and second opinions and make informed decisions about their healthcare needs.

It will operate in two models. One will be through the common service centres (mee Seva) centres. The required apparatus will be ready in three months and the CSC can provide the required info to the AAPI and again convey the same to the concerned seeking the access here. This will be a free model with reference to the second opinion. It will also follow another model where it people will have to communicate through a special app that it will launch soon. The app will suggest the fee to be paid for the second opinion and users can make payments through it, she said.

The collaboration would enable patients to seek second opinions from distinguished doctors based in the US for complicated clinical problems and procedures, she said.

Founded in 1982, AAPI represents a conglomeration of more than 80,000 practicing physicians of Indian origin in the USA. AAPI also serves as a platform for more than 40,000 medical students, residents and fellows of Indian origin in the USA.

Dr. Suresh Reddy, President, AAPI, added, “It is a great opportunity for all the Indian-origin physicians living in the US to serve people here.”

The patient to doctor ratio is 1:1,600 and virtual consultations would be a boon to the Indian society at large. Tele-health has revolutionised healthcare delivery is not an option but a necessity, AAPI said.

