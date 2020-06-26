Apollo Clinic partners with Mapmygenome

Hyderabad: Apollo Clinic has joined hands with Mapmygenome to launch genomics-based healthcare at its centres in India. Through this, patients will have direct access to DNA-based tests along with screening for health and wellness, and ancestry testing. Available at a discount of up to 60 per cent, genomics-based healthcare is available to patients at all owned clinics and 10 society clinics.

Genomepatri (the name stands for ‘health horoscope’) is a master health test with 100+ reports on lifestyle disease, physiological traits, drug response, and carrier status. A flagship product from Mapmygenome, it is the most comprehensive genetic assessment available for preventive screening. It comes with 50 reports on heart health, metabolic traits, cancer risk (15 different types of cancer), and drug response. With a database of 10,000+ samples, Genomepatri Heritage is the first DNA ancestry test which offers ethnicity mapping for the Indian population.

These products enable early intervention, risk mitigation and better prevention, by identifying health risks and providing customised action plans. “The power of genomics increases many folds when it is utilised by doctors for enhanced patient care. This unique partnership comes at a crucial time when better prevention and personalised medicine is the need of the hour.” said Anu Acharya, CEO, Mapmygenome.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .