Apollo Group joins hands with Airtel to fight COVID-19

Published: 4:56 pm

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel entered into an innovative collaboration with Apollo 24|7, the digital business unit of The Apollo Hospitals Group to support India’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership aims to bring together Airtel’s pan-India network reach and Apollo Hospital’s digital healthcare platform – Apollo 24/7 to raise awareness and break the chain of spread of COVID-19.

Apollo 24|7 has launched a free digital self-assessment test on Airtel Thanks app to enable its customers to check their COVID-19 risk profile. The test, which has been developed by Apollo 24/7, uses artificial intelligence-based technologies to allow users to assess their COVID-19 risk profile by answering a few simple questions.

Based on the user responses, the digital tool generates a risk score and suggests next best action including online consults on Apollo 24|7 free, dialling COVID non-prescriptive helpline from the app itself, self-care tips, social distancing guidelines and other important prevention steps as suggested by WHO and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Apollo 24|7 free COVID helpline has over 100 Apollo expert doctors answering questions and clearing doubts of all those who are taking the scan. These initiatives are designed to help Airtel customers alleviate any anxieties or doubts relating to COVID-19 and ensuring that the country, at large, stays safe.

Shobana Kamineni, executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Group said, “With the free COVID-19 scan AI tool, Airtel customers across India will get validated data and Apollo’s resources to take care of their health, well-being and safety.”

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia) Bharti Airtel said, “These are unprecedented times and we are working hard with our partners such as Apollo 24|7 to leverage digital technologies to help the nation. Airtel Thanks platform reaches millions of people in India and we hope this innovative tool can provide a sense of urgency around the need for social distancing to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Airtel remains fully committed to serving the nation in this difficult hour and support the efforts of the Government.”

Through a deeper integration, the tool also allows users to also check the COVID-19 risk profile of their region through an India wide COVID-19 heat map grading regions from high to low risk based on aggregated responses from these locations. This enables users to be more aware of the evolution of the situation within the country, and be more adept at maintaining social distancing to break the COVID-19 chain.

