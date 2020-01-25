Apollo, Hope Is Eternal shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 5:38 pm

Hyderabad: Apollo, Hope Is Eternal and New Role pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Friday morning.

SAND

600m:

Windsteps (BR Kumar) 46, moved well.

800m:

Kamyar (App) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, handy. Tough Lady (A Joshi) 58, 600/44, fit and well. Ulysses (Ritesh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Soul Empress (Trainer) 1-3, 600/47, more in hand. Stud Poker (App) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Yogya (App) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Saffron Art (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Air Strike (Trainer) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Negress Princess (R Ajinkya) 59, 600/43, good.

1000m:

Smarty (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Gusty Note (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, not extended. Hope Is Eternal (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Dandy Man (Uday Kiran) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, good. Ashwa Calvari (Uday Kiran) & Humaaghar (Rafique Sk) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. New Role (App) & Spice Up (Nakhat Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Castlerock (App) & Mahavi (R Ajinkya) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, former finished 2L in front. Blink Of An Eye (App) & Bella Vista (G Naresh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well. Apollo (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good form.

1200m:

Red Snaper (Ajit Singh) 1-33 (1200/400) 59, eased up. Prime Gardenia (Rohit Kumar) & Hushtag (Deepak Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well.

