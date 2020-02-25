Apollo Hospitals launches Amazon Alexa Skill

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:39 pm

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday announced the launch of their Amazon Alexa Skill – Ask Apollo, which will enable users to find the nearest Apollo Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and book appointments with doctors of their choice using simple voice commands.

The Ask Apollo skill, developed by MobiSprint Consulting, would provide users access to over 5,000 super-specialty and multispecialty doctors spread across 72 Apollo Hospitals throughout the country. The skill would also enable users to choose their preferred Apollo clinics and access to over 3,500 pharmacies, covering the largest geographical reach in the country. It would allow users to interact with Apollo Hospitals through voice commands on all Echo range of devices such as Amazon Echo Show, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot as well as Alexa built-in devices. The skill can also be accessed via the Alexa app available on iOS and Android.

“With our Alexa skill, Apollo Hospitals has become the first and largest healthcare group in India to power voice-assisted hospital search and appointment booking. We will be adding more features to the skill in the near future,” said Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group.

