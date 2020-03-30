Apollo Hospitals, partners to set up 5,000 isolation rooms

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: With a motive to help people who need to be quarantined or kept in isolation, Apollo Hospitals has partnered with Zomato, OYO, Biocon, Lemon Tree and Ginger Hotels, SBI, Deutsche Bank and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to create Project Stay I. As part of the initiative, the hospital and its partners plan to add 5,000 rooms in Oyo, Ginger and Lemon Tree Hotels with medically supervised beds for patients to stay in isolation, across the country.

“We have started with a total of 500 rooms in major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Faridabad and Mumbai and over time we will be adding 50 to 100 rooms per week. Patients in need of these rooms can book them through our website askapollo.com or call 1860-500-0202 and get details of the nearest room available in their city. These rooms will have telemedicine facility along with a medically trained person keeping a check on their daily health,” said Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals.

The Apollo Network will not charge the patient for the medical care being provided while the room charges and medicine charges need to be borne by them. In addition SBI, Deutsche Bank and HUL will also take care of the lodging charges for those patients who cannot afford the isolation rooms.

“Mild or asymptomatic patients can avail the facility at these hotels and if these patients develop Covid-19 symptoms then they will be shifted to the required hospital. These rooms will help in monitoring the health of these patients without hampering the safety of other citizens,” said Kiran Mazumdhar Shaw, chairperson and managing director, Biocon, which is also willing to provide free testing for certain patients.

Apart from partnering with these hotels to provide isolation rooms, Apollo Hospitals is also building separate facilities for Covid-19 patients in its own hospitals. “We are making sure that our other patients do not get disturbed and that is why we are setting separate facilities for Covid-19 patients,” said Reddy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .