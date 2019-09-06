Apollo Hospitals to organise two conferences in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals Group under the aegis of International Health Dialogue is organising two conferences in Hyderabad – 8th edition of International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) and 9th edition of International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT). These two conferences will be held on September 13 and 14 preceded by a master class on September 12.

The IPSC will address issues in patient safety with global experts discussing the role of proactive practices and streamlines systems in improving patient safety. It will provide the healthcare professionals an opportunity to learn from patient safety and quality experts from across the world. “The conference started in Hydrabad about eight years ago and has come back to the city. The importance of this conference can be gauged from the fact that 1 in 300 patients are at the risk of error worldwide and there is need to educate the healthcare professionals about ways to reduce this risk,” said Dr Hari Prasad, president, hospitals division, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Meanwhile, the conference on THIT is being held in partnership with College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and International Society for Telemedicine and eHealth. It will showcase Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, Machine Leraning in Medical Imaging, Enterprise Digital Health Solutions, Digital Health in Health Delivery Organisations Standard and Policies for Digital Health in India from national and international healthcare technological luminaries.

The conference will host about 40 speakers from 12 counties along with showcasing products from 47 organisation and will have 500-600 delegates participating. Many startups – both national and international – will be showcasing their products along with big corporates like Microsoft.

Speaking about the conferences, Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “The world is moving through a technological transformation and change and healthcare is at the top of the pyramid of this change. These conferences will enlighten about 2,500 minds from the field of medical, technology, public policy maker and government officials to make healthcare safer and better.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter