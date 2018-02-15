Apollo Hospitals to treat frontline forest staff

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Frontline forest staff from Telangana will now have access to healthcare services from Apollo Hospitals. The special medical scheme will provide free medical treatment and recovery support to forest field workers in case they suffer severe medical emergency while discharging their duties.

The Apollo Hospitals Foundation (AHF) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), India are collaborating to provide medical facilities to forest field staff. On Wednesday, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Foundation, Upasana Kamineni Konidela and COO of WWF, India, Karan Bhalla announced the renewal of the partnership between the two.

“In addition to working on animal conservation, we wanted to provide medical services to forest frontline workers who risk their lives while performing duties. WWF is the ideal partner to achieve this,” said Upasana Kamineni, after signing the MoU.

As part of the collaboration, Apollo Hospitals will organise health screening camps and provide treatment for grievous injuries due to animal attacks, falls from hills, accidents while patrolling, burns during fire-fighting operations, injuries in crowd control operations, life threatening diseases like malaria, dengue, venomous bites and stings etc.

It was in 2015 that AHF had entered into an MoU with WWF and since then, the scheme is under implementation in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the two-Telugu speaking States.

“Under the scheme, we have already provided treatment facilities 1500 forest personnel. In the next few days, we are organising a screening camp for Chenchus in Telangana State,” says State Director, WWF, Farida Tampal.