App to ensure transparency in education system

By | Published: 12:40 am 5:22 pm

New Delhi: In an attempt to make the education system more transparent, Union Human Resources and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has launched Shagun, an online integrated junction of various education portals.

The app will provide all the details about the education system in the country as well as detailed information about schools with a feedback procedure structured for the parents.

“Improved transparency and accountability the website will also provide vital information related to the availability of nearby schools, navigable distance and aerial distance between schools,” a note issued by the HRD Ministry reads. “It is a great initiative and if someone has a query it should be answered and we are capable of doing it. Our Prime Minister has envisioned the new Bharat and what could be a better way to begin it by ensuring better education,” Pokhariyal said. “Education is the foundation of a progressive society. Parents can now know all about the schools they are sending their children. They can send feedback as well. I want to congratulate the teachers and students for being linked on this platform,” he further said.