App helps locate free meal centres, mobile rythu bazaars in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), which manages data from aerial and satellite sources, has come up with a innovative application to help the needy in accessing locations of Annapurna meal centres and mobile rythu bazaars.

One of the centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NRSC has geo-tagged 146 free meal centres and made them available on Bhuvan portal, an Indian web-based utility which allows users to explore a set of map-based content and those looking for free meals can use the tool, Annapurna Canteen Locator and access the nearest centre.

Through this application, one can find the availability of Annapurna meals programme in a particular locality and also know their nearest centre. By opening the link of the nearest centre, the app will guide the person, till he/she reaches the destination.

This apart, NRSC-Bhuvan GIS Mobile Rythu Bazaar tracking system was also developed. With co-ordinated efforts of the department of Agriculture, Marketing and Horticulture, NRSC developed this tool in decongesting crowds at mobile rythu bazaars while purchasing essential commodities such as vegetables and fruits. The tool will help in tracking mobile rythu bazaars.

About 250 mobile rythu bazaars have been covering 500 locations every day and 3,500 locations every week distributing vegetables and fruits. The community, mainly Resident Welfare Associations, have been coordinating on the ground.

Major (Retd) Shiva Kiran, a GIS and mapping professional and who has been associated with the projects, said it was easy to locate the mobile rythu bazaars on Bhuvan Portal and track their movements. “This enables us to check the number of vehicles plying, routes, halting time and distance covered in kilometres,” he said.

In Narayanpet, the NRSC has developed a Home Quarantine Tracker App, which is used to locate people who need help by way of essential commodities and medical help. The app helped in organising relief on scientific lines by the district administration.

“These apps were developed by NRSC in active collaboration with the Telangana government, which is the only State in the country that has launched so many useful GIS-based apps,” Shiva Kiran added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .