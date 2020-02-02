App to track Medchal students’ health status

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: In the days to come, district education and medical and health authorities will have complete access to the health status of nearly 20,000 students in Medchal and Ghatkesar mandals at a click away on a specially developed app.

TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in charge Marri Rajashekar Reddy, along with a couple of organisations, is conducting a novel initiative of developing health profile of students studying in 60 to 70 government schools in the constituency.

As part of the initiative, volunteers, students, professionals and a few others visit government schools and collect data of students’ health without seeking any personal information. It is being done as per the guidelines of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018.

The data is collected in different parameters including eyes, dental, skin, basic blood profile etc,. It is also categorised into defects of birth, physical deficiency, development delay, adolescent health condition, general health condition.

The collected data is uploaded onto the dashboard, which can be accessed by District Education Officers (DEOs), District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) and teachers through the app on a real-time basis. Till date, data of over 6,000 students had been prepared and uploaded onto the system, said Rajashekar Reddy.

The idea was to provide vital information to the officials and teachers to track the growth and health of the students regularly. This helps in monitoring the students’ health and taking up necessary medical initiatives, he said.

Citing an example, he said nearly 40 students at a school in Edulabad were suffering from skin allergies which were spreading to others. During the survey, the professionals, including medical practitioners, immediately alerted the school management for providing treatment. “I am impressed with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision to develop the health profile of the entire Telangana. This exercise is being done as a pilot project at our level and I hope it will motivate others to follow suit,” Reddy said. The MLR Group of Institutions, Vera Health Care and other like-minded organisation are conducting this exercise and intend to complete the profiling of 20,000 students by February 17.

