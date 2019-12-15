Appeal of the vintage in art

By | Published: 8:44 pm

While art was more of a subconscious choice for the artist Fawad Tamkanat, it wasn’t so for his daughter, Afza. Growing up in a house full of colour palettes and brushes, she says it was her father who inspired her to start painting.

She would often use walls and bed sheets as canvases and would spend hours sitting next to him while he was painting. For her, art is the joy of expressing thoughts in physical form.

Through her artworks, she aspires to express her thoughts in order to evoke emotions in the viewer. With most works inspired by Hyderabad, they usually have a vintage touch to them. Her latest works were recently seen in the group showcase ‘Intonations’ which was on display at the State Gallery of Art in November.

