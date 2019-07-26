Apple announces winners of 2019 iPhone photography awards

The winning photographs cover a range of categories and were shot on everything from iPhone SE to iPhone XS, 9TO5Mac reported on Thursday.

2019 iPhone photography awards
Grand Prize Winner Gabriella Cigliano from Italy, shot this picture at Zanzibar, Africa on iPhone X Source: www.ippawards.com

San Francisco: Apple has announced the winners of the 2019 iPhone Photography Awards, showcasing best images shot on iPhones from around the world.

The grand prize winner, Gabriella Cigliano from Italy, won the accolade of iPhone “Photographer of the Year” for her portrait titled “Big Sister”, a portrait captured on a beach in Zanzibar.

1st Place winner, Diogo Lage from Portugal shot this picture at Santa Rita Beach, Portugal on iphone SE. Source: www.ippawards.com

“Sorry, no movie today” by Yuliya Ibraeva of Russia came second and Pend Hao of China came third with his surreal image “Come Across”.

2nd Place winner, Yuliya Ibraeva from Russia shot this picture in Rome, Italy on iPhone 7 Plus.              Source: www.ippawards.com
3rd Place winner, Peng Hao from China, shot this picture in Nevada, USA on iphone X.                                Source: www.ippawards.com

Two Indians, Dimpy Bhalotia who is a native of Maharastra, secured second place in the “Series” category and Sreekumar Krishnan from Karnataka secured the first place in the “Sunset” category.

Winners from 18 countries represented a wide range of countries including Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Peru, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

