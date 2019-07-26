Apple announces winners of 2019 iPhone photography awards

By | Published: 6:49 pm

San Francisco: Apple has announced the winners of the 2019 iPhone Photography Awards, showcasing best images shot on iPhones from around the world.

The winning photographs cover a range of categories and were shot on everything from iPhone SE to iPhone XS, 9TO5Mac reported on Thursday.

The grand prize winner, Gabriella Cigliano from Italy, won the accolade of iPhone “Photographer of the Year” for her portrait titled “Big Sister”, a portrait captured on a beach in Zanzibar.

“Sorry, no movie today” by Yuliya Ibraeva of Russia came second and Pend Hao of China came third with his surreal image “Come Across”.

Two Indians, Dimpy Bhalotia who is a native of Maharastra, secured second place in the “Series” category and Sreekumar Krishnan from Karnataka secured the first place in the “Sunset” category.

Winners from 18 countries represented a wide range of countries including Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Peru, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter