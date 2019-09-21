Apple Arcade could boost ranks of video game players

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Apple’s entry into online games with a low-cost subscription plan is expected to bring a fresh set of consumers into gaming and potentially reshape the multibillion-dollar market. Apple Arcade, which launched recently, rides a trend of video games played by subscribers instead of purchased as downloads or disks, and its $4.99 monthly price could wind up boosting ranks of players.

“My hunch is that it’s a good thing for the market overall,” said NPD Group games executive director Mat Piscatella.”Apple Arcade might eat into free-to-play titles, or it might expand the market overall and attract many new players that haven’t yet been drawn to paying for content on mobile,” added Piscatella.

Apple Arcade differs from rivals by offering unlimited access for a flat monthly price to more than 100 exclusive games uninterrupted by ads or the hawking of virtual goods.”The games themselves don’t have in-game purchase mechanics; instead, there is a beginning, middle and end,” said Wedbush Securities equity research managing director Michael Pachter.

“That’s a different type of game than free-to-play, so I think there is definitely an audience,” added Pachter. Arcade fits into a subscription model that is gaining traction, according to analysts. Subscription services are offered by console rivals Xbox and PlayStation, while Google is set to launch a Stadia streaming play service in November.

“The old model was paid download, but that died when free-to-play was invented,” Pachter said.”Arcade is not much of a threat to the conventional games business, and will likely convert some mobile phone owners to gamers over time,” the expert shared.

The US video game industry generated a record $43.4 billion in revenue in 2018, according to the Entertainment Software Association and The NPD Group.A drawback for Arcade is that it doesn’t support games playable on popular consoles or Windows-powered personal computers, said analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.

Game makers also face the challenge of tailoring each title to play equally well on Apple’s various devices, which is tougher than crafting software for one type of hardware such as a popular console.