Apple comes up with major announcements in WWDC20

Hyderabad: In its annual developer conference WWDC200, which was a virtual affair this time around in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple announced some mega updates including iOS14, iPadOS 14, Watch OS7 and MacOS.

The tech giant has also confirmed its break up with Intel x86 architecture for Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) chips in its Mac desktops, announcing it will transition the Mac to its world-class custom silicon to deliver industry-leading performance and powerful new technologies.

Developers can now get started updating their apps to take advantage of the advanced capabilities of Apple silicon in the Mac. “From the beginning, the Mac has always embraced big changes to stay at the forefront of personal computing. Today we’re announcing our transition to Apple silicon, making this a historic day for the Mac,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, during the WWDC20 developer conference late Monday.

“With its powerful features and industry-leading performance, Apple silicon will make the Mac stronger and more capable than ever. I’ve never been more excited about the future of the Mac,” Cook said.

Apple plans to ship the first Mac with Apple silicon by the end of the year and complete the transition in about two years.

The much-awaited event was touted to be unique even before it began, as it was the first time the conference was streamed exclusively online. Though huge, the updates in the OS for all the gadgets in Apple’s ecosystem were something that was expected. However, the event also took people by surprise with some of the announcements made.

Here are some of the most prominent announcements made:

iOS14, the major software update

The software update which was announced this year, iOS14, has notable changes coming in the form of placing widgets including calendar and maps mini-programmes on the home screen. Users can now drag a widget onto the iPhone home screen, where it will remain.

Picture-In-Picture support

With Picture-in-Picture support, iPhone users can now watch a video or take a FaceTime call while using another app. “iOS 14 transforms the most iconic elements of the iPhone experience, starting with the biggest update we’ve ever made to the Home Screen,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

More varied Memojis

New Memoji options in messages are even more inclusive and diverse with additional hairstyles, headwear, face coverings, and more.

Dedicated Map for cycling and EVs

In iOS 14, Apple Maps makes it easier than ever to navigate and explore with new cycling directions, electric vehicle routing, and curated Guides.

Digital car key

Apple also announced digital car keys that would give users a secure way to use iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock and start their car, beginning with BMW. Digital car keys can be easily shared using messages, or disabled through iCloud if a device is lost, and are available starting this year through NFC.

Handwashing sensor on iWatch

Handwashing is a big deal right now, given the coronavirus pandemic. Apple Watch now uses the motion sensors, microphone, and on-device machine learning to automatically detect handwashing motions and sounds.

