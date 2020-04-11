Apple, Google join hands to curb Covid-19

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: With contact tracing becoming the best bet to contain the spread of Covid-19, two tech giants have come together to fight this pandemic. In an unprecedented move, Apple and Google have joined hands in a first-of-its-kind initiative – which is to enable contact tracing through the use of Bluetooth technology. The collaboration aims to help government and public health agencies to reduce the spread of Coronavirus while keeping the privacy and security of users intact.

Both the companies, that have their operating systems working on 99 per cent of smartphones globally, are looking at two-pronged approach to tackle the issue of Covid. First, in May, both companies will release APIs that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities. These official apps will be available for users to download via their respective app stores, it said in a blog post.

“Second, in the coming months, Apple and Google will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms. This is a more robust solution than an API and would allow more individuals to participate, if they choose to opt in, as well as enable interaction with a broader ecosystem of apps and government health authorities,” post added.

The data collected via this solution will only be used for contact tracing by public health authorities for Covid-19 pandemic management and it does not collect personally identifiable information or user location data. The list of people that you have been in contact with never leaves the phone and in turn a broadcast beacon key is generated on the cloud which is then matched with positive patient – whose identity is also not revealed. If the key matches with a positive patient then a notification are sent to the user on what to do next, the white paper published by the giants informed.

“Privacy, transparency, and consent are of utmost importance in this effort, and we look forward to building this functionality in consultation with interested stakeholders. We will openly publish information about our work for others to analyze,” combined blog post said.

Contact tracing has been touted as the most viable solution to contain the spread of Coronavirus and many countries – including India – are working on developing technology solutions around this. The recently announced Aarogya Setu app is one such initiative by India wherein it keeps the user informed in case they have crossed paths with someone who was tested positive. In addition, it also has tips on self-isolation and what to do in case someone develops symptoms.

“The collaboration of Apple and Google will definitely help public health app developers make platform agnostic apps for contact tracing. This solution is on an opt-in basis which means only those who give permission can participate. Both the tech giants are coming together and capturing the data to enable contact tracing and see who has high probability of contracting the virus. It is not for public app developers and only government authorised healthcare professionals will be able to access the data. This gives advantage that other countries can also roll it out without any extra effort,” said Rishi Khare, founder, Thrymr, a software development company with presence in Hyderabad.

