Apple iPhone SE 2 may launch in Q1 2020 at $399

San Francisco: Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple might launch an affordable smartphone iPhone SE 2 in the first quarter of 2020 and it is likely to start selling at a price of $399.

Kuo says the phone will have an A13 chip, which is also being used in iPhone 11, along with 3GB RAM and will have three colour options: silver, space grey and red, MacRumors reported.

The iPhone SE 2 will not get the 3D Touch feature, which the company has already removed from the iPhone 11.

It will have a design similar to the iPhone 8 and it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID.

Earlier Kuo also said that Apple is preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.

Kuo expects Apple to team up with third parties to create the first batch of AR headsets.

The new iPad Pro models will be launched in the first quarter and will reportedly come with a rear-facing 3D Time-of-Flight sensor for increased accuracy in depth-of-field photography.

While, a MacBook with a new scissor-switch keyboard could be launched in Q2 2020.