Apple may sell at least 20 mn ‘iPhone SE 2’ models in 2020

By | Published: 4:17 pm

San Francisco: Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the iPhone maker will ship at least 20 million iPhone SE 2 units in 2020, following the device’s launch in the first half of the year.

If all goes well for Apple, Kuo also offers an optimistic prediction of up to 30 million units due to potential popularity of the device, Apple Insider reported on Wednesday.

As per the report, the iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11’s version.

This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.

Kuo expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S owners.

He had earlier said, the phone would have an A13 chip, also being used in iPhone 11, along with 3GB RAM and could start selling at $399.

The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red.