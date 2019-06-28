Apple names Sabih Khan Senior Vice President of Operations

By | Published: 4:58 pm

San Francisco: After working at Apple for 24 years, Sabih Khan has been named as the Senior Vice President of Operations at the Cupertino-based company.

In his new role, Khan would be in charge of Apple’s global supply chain, ensuring product quality and overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics and product fulfillment functions, the iPhone-maker wrote in a blog-post on Thursday.

In addition, Khan would also oversee Apple’s supplier responsibility programmes that protect and educate workers at production facilities around the world.

“Sabih leads our Ops team with heart. He and his entire worldwide team are committed to delivering unmatched experiences to our customers, treating workers everywhere with dignity and respect, and protecting the environment for future generations,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO.

The operations team at Apple is responsible for driving sale across the global supply chain and accelerating manufacturing innovation, including developing and scaling a new aluminium alloy that enables the use of 100 per cent recycled aluminium in Mac-book Air and Mac mini.

The team also supports Apple’s environmental initiatives by partnering with suppliers to propel green manufacturing, helping conserve resources and protect the planet, the post said.

In his tenure at Apple, Khan has played a role in delivering each of Apple’s innovative products to market since the late 1990s, leading key product operations and supply chain functions.

In his new role, Khan would continue to report to Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer.

Raving about Khan, Williams said: “I’ve been privileged to work with Sabih for more than 20 years and you won’t find a more talented operations executive anywhere on the planet. I have no doubt that he will be the best leader of the Ops team in Apple’s history.