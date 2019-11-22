Apple quietly removes user ratings, reviews

By | Published: 8:01 pm 8:55 pm

Apple has quietly pulled all customer ratings and reviews from its product pages on its online store and also disabled them in the UK, the US and Australia. Users who try to look at Apple’s product pages online won’t find any ratings or reviews. Utilising the ‘Wayback Machine’, it was found that the reviews were pulled at some point between the evening of November 16 and the morning of November 17, Apple Insider reported on Thursday. It isn’t clear what prompted this move but, it is highly unlikely that the disappearance is due to a glitch.

Facebook dating gets ‘Stories’

Facebook Dating users can now share Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories to their dating profiles, both to current matches and prospective ones. Bringing Stories to the app is designed to give people more insight into their matches while also proving they are real people. The feature looks exactly like Stories on Instagram or Facebook. Additionally, users can also report a story if they think it violates Facebook’s and Instagram’s rules against nudity and other offensive content. Facebook Dating is currently available in 20 countries including the US, Mexico, Thailand, Vietnam and Canada. It’s coming to Europe by early 2020.