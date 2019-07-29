Apple registers 2 more iPad models this year

By | Published: 5:22 pm

San Francisco: Apple is likely to expand its iPad line-up as it has registered two tablet models, A2200 and A2232 with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) to launch later this year.

The company has already registered five new model numbers — A2197, A2228, A2068, A2198 and A2230 with the EEC earlier this year.

According to the EEC filings, all seven iPads could ship with iPadOS 13, indicating that they are likely to be released this autumn, Apple Insider reported on Sunday.

The Cupertino-based company has released at least one new model of the iPad Pro each year since its launch in 2015, including the third-generation line released in October 2018.

According to a recent report, the iPhone maker is working on a new 5G-enabled iPad with a foldable display and could launch it in 2020.

The rumour comes from London-based global information provider IHS Markit’s analyst Jeff Lin, who has claimed that Apple was quietly working on such a device.

The product would feature MacBook sized screens.

Currently, none of the present Apple devices support 5G connectivity.