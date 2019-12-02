Apple set to sell over 3mn AirPods in Black Friday sales

By | Published: 9:32 pm

San Francisco: As people prepared to grab some hack deals for Cyber Monday in the US and across the world, famed analyst Daniel Ives from financial services and investment firm Wedbush Securities said that the company is set to sell over 3 million units of AirPods in its Black Friday sales that started after Thanksgiving Thursday last week.

According to Ives, Apple is expected to end up selling 65 million AirPods in 2019 and 85-90 million units in 2020, Seeking Alpha reported on Monday.

The “surge of consumer demand for the new AirPods Pro” could create concerning shortages for the holiday shopping period, said the analyst.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan has raised iPhone sales estimates as the Cupertino-based tech giant is set to launch four new iPhone models in 2020.

“Early visibility into 2020/2021 iPhone product cycles is offering incremental reasons to be positive relative to volume implications,” said analyst Samik Chatterjee.

All four new iPhones will support 5G. JPMorgan forecasts 203 million iPhone units to be sold in 2020 and 205 million in 2021.

Apple fans were excited to grab some exciting offers on Cyber Monday sales, which falls on the first Monday after Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday and is considered the biggest online shopping day of the year in the US.