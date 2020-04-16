Apple stops selling iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus after new iPhone SE launch

By | Published: 5:39 pm

San Francisco: Apple has stopped selling iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus smartphone after unveiling the much-awaited iPhone SE 2020.

The highly-acclaimed phones will no longer be sold by Apple but while some other retailers may still stock it, they will not get any new units in, reports TechRadar.

To recall, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus were unveiled in September 2017, along with the flagship phone iPhone X.

iPhone SE 2020 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security, starting at just Rs 42,500.

The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone and features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone.

Its India availability is yet to be announced.

While people can’t buy iPhone 8 Plus now from Apple anymore, the company is apparently allowing some of its retail partners to continue stocking and offering the iPhone 8 Plus, till the time iPhone SE 2020 reaches them.