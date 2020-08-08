Apple, T-Mobile offer discounted iPads for 1 million US students

By | Published: 2:15 pm 2:16 pm

San Francisco: Apple is teaming up with T-Mobile to help the California Department of Education (CDE) provide up to one million discounted iPads for the needy students in California.

The global health pandemic has forced around 97 per cent of 6.2 million students in California to resume their education with distance learning but several schools are experiencing a shortage of devices to accommodate it, reports MacRumors.

The aim of this partnership is to provide computing devices to facilitate distance learning for as many people as possible.

“We are proud the State of California has chosen iPad to facilitate remote learning, and during these challenging times, we look forward to working with administrators and school districts across the state to help make learning more accessible for their students,” the report quoted Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps, and Services as saying.

Apple and T-Mobile will work together to provide iPads with high-speed cellular connectivity to students across California and Apple has also committed its Professional Learning team to provide weekly virtual training sessions for California teachers.