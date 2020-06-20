Apple to announce Intel break-up early next week: Report

By | Published: 10:33 am

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly set to announce a break up with chip-maker Intel for its Mac desktops on June 22.

According to The New York Times, Apple has been working to replace Intel chips with its own design in Macs for years and may finally announce it on Monday during its online ‘WWDC20′ developer conference.

Apple’s Mac chip design initiative is codenamed ‘Kalamata’.

Processors for Macs from Apple will use similar technology to those in iPhones and iPads, but Macs would still run the macOS and not the iOS.

Apple would use technology licensed from Arm, a division of SoftBank Group. In February, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said ARM-based Macs are coming in 2021.

Apple has nearly 10 percent share of the PC market.

The first Apple-designed Mac chips would have eight performance cores and four or more energy-efficient cores for greater efficiency and power savings, according to reports.

Kuo has claimed that the iPhone maker may release its very first ARM-based laptop without an Intel processor as soon as next year.

Kuo said that the new Mac is coming sometime in the next 12 to 18 months and will feature an in-house processor not developed by Intel.

Apple last year acquired Intel’s smartphone modem business for $1 billion.