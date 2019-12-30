Apple to donate money to support Australian fire relief efforts

By | Published: 12:22 pm

San Francisco: Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that his company will be donating funds to help Australian firefighters in their efforts to contain the raging bush fires in the country. In a Twitter post, Cook thanked the volunteers working to fight the fires across Australia and encouraged everyone to stay safe.

“Our hearts are with those impacted by the Australian bush fires and with the courageous volunteer force fighting the unprecedented blazes across the country-please stay safe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts,” he said in the post.

Cook did not specify how Apple will contribute, though the company in the past donated funds to local non-profits organizations during similar situations. As per report, fires have been an issue for two months with more than 1,500 firefighters battling with fires that have already seen more than 800 homes destroyed and wildlife impacted.

Earlier, the Cupertino-based tech giant back in October made a donation to help wildfire relief efforts in the state of California. Additionally, in 2018 the company provided $1 million contributions for victims of the Kerala floods in India.