Apple to reopen some US stores next week with health checks

San Francisco: Apple is set to reopen some retail stores in the US next week, with additional safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings in place to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy.

Apple’s US retail stores have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to begin reopening stores in the US next week, starting with some stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska,” an Apple representative told CNBC.

“Our new social distance protocol allows for a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers. We recommend, where possible, customers buy online for contactless delivery or in-store pickup,” said the company.

There are, however, only six retail stores in those US states where Apple is reopening. Apple operates 271 stores in the US and over 500 globally.

“More than 70 stores in Asia, Europe, and Australia are now open after being closed to help combat the novel coronavirus outbreak,” reports The Verge.

Apple said that its teams are constantly monitoring local heath data and government guidance.

“We’ve missed our customers and look forward to offering our support. With many working and learning from home, our primary focus will be providing service and support at the Genius Bar,” said the company.