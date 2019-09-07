Apple to stream iPhone event on YouTube live from Steve Jobs theater

By | Published: 2:47 pm

San Francisco: Apple has posted YouTube page invitations for its annual iPhone event which will be held on September 10 at Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

This is the first time in the history of Apple that the iPhone maker is broadcasting the event live on YouTube.

“Cupertino calling. Join us for an Apple special event live from the Steve Jobs Theater on September 10 at 10 a.m. PDT. Set a reminder and we’ll send an update before the show,” the descriptor reads.

The company is expected to announce its three new iPhone models here.

The three iPhone 11 models this year may be — The D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS and the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR.

The new iPhone 11 models replacing the iPhone XS series would have a triple rear camera setup at the back and all three sensors will be placed at the back.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

The iPhone-maker is also expected to bring bigger batteries bundled along with its upcoming 2019 iPhone offerings.

This year, Apple’s iPhone XR is expected to feature a 3,110mAh battery which is bigger than the iPhone XR 2,942mAh battery.