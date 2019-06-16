Application for Azim Premji Foundation invited

By | Published: 12:36 am 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: Azim Premji Foundation has invited applications from the eligible candidates to work in the area of Early Childhood Education. Graduates in any subject with DEd or BEd or post graduates can apply. Knowledge of Kannada and Telugu is a must. Those who are engaged in teaching are strongly encouraged to apply.

Selected candidates will be working with Anganwadi centers in Sangareddy and Northeast Karnataka with minimum remuneration of Rs 29,000 per month. Interested candidates can apply through the link https://bit.do/eceopenings. For more details, visit foundation’s website azimpremjifoundation.org