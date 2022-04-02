Application differently-abled unemployed youth

Hyderabad: The Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens department has invited applications from eligible differently-abled unemployed youth in the State for a pre-examination coaching programme for competitive exams conducted by the State and Central government and public sector undertakings.

Candidates having 40 per cent degree of disability as per SADAREM certificate issued by Medical Board except hearing handicapped and hearing loss not less than 51 per cent decibels in respect of hearing handicapped who are possessing any degree and other qualifications as prescribed by the TSPSC/other notifications are eligible to apply. The minimum age should not be less than 18 years.

The applicant’s annual income of the family should not exceed Rs.2 lakh in urban areas and Rs.1.5 lakh in rural areas.

Selection of candidates for pre-examination coaching will be done based on the aggregate marks secured in the qualifying examination as required for the post for which the competitive examination is proposed to be taken up, according to a press release.

After selection, the candidates will be advised to select the coaching institute of their choice from the list of institutions selected by the Committee, it said.

Candidates can obtain prescribed application forms from websites www.tvcc.telangana.gov.in and www.wdsc.telangana.gov.in. The filled-in application form along with necessary photocopies of the documents and two latest passport size photographs should be submitted to the District Welfare Officer, WCD&SC department of the concerned district on or before 5 pm on April 11.