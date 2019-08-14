Application invited for scholarship

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited from girl students in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka who have passed class X and XII from a government school or college and enrolled in a degree programme in government colleges, for the fourth edition of Santoor women’s scholarship programme.

Every year, a total of 900 students from across these three States were offered scholarship to assist in their graduation course. The scholarship of Rs 24,000 per annum is given to every student and it can be utilised for paying tuition fees and other expenses associated with education.

The last date for submitting online application form through the website www.santoorscholarships.com has been extended till August 31.

