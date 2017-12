By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The government accorded permission to fill 1,603 (242 already notified and 1,361 vacancies have been added to the notification) of staff nurse in the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

Candidates have been informed that the final breakup of provisional vacancies including additional vacancies will be shortly available on the website www.tspc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is extended up to January 8.