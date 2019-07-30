Applications invited for ‘BC Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme’

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of BC Welfare has invited applications for Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme. Anita Rajendra, Commissioner, BC Welfare, in an official release, said registrations for the year 2019-20 for fall session intake scheme would start from August 1 and close on August 30 .

The Commissioner said that the government issued guidelines for sanction of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Overseas Vidya Nidhi financial Assistance to BC and EBC students to pursue Post Graduation and Phd courses.

Some of the guidelines are that the maximum age under the scheme shall not exceed 35 years as on July 1, 2019. The family income shall be less than Rs 5 lakh per annum from all sources and candidates shall possess 60% marks or equivalent grade in foundation