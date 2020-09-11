Applications invited for children’s awards

Bal Shakthi Puraskar is presented in recognition of children with abilities and achievements

Hyderabad: Women Development and Child Welfare Department invited applications for children awards of Bal Shakthi and Bal Kalyan Puraskar – 2021.

Bal Shakthi Puraskar is presented in recognition of children with abilities and achievements in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts and culture and sports while Bal Kalyan is given to those who have made contributions in the fields of child development, child protection and child welfare.

Interested children, NGOs and individuals can submit online applications through the website www.nca-wcd.nic.in or www.wcd.nic.in by September 19.

