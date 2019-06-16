Applications invited for Group-I free coaching

By | Published: 12:53 am 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited from candidates belonging to minorities category for free coaching for the Telangana State Public Service Commission Group-I preliminary examination.

The coaching will be provided by the Telangana State Minorities Study Circle. Interested candidates can apply till July 5 and the classes will commence from July 8. Graduation will be taken as eligibility for admission. The candidates have to submit application form along with a copy of degree certificate, intermediate certificate, SSC memo, Aadhaar card and two passport size photos at Telangana Minorities Study Circle, third floor, Jamia Nizamia Complex, opposite SBI Gunfoundry, Hyderabad. More information can be obtained by calling on 040-23236113.