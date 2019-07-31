Applications invited for Innovation Exhibition on Independence Day

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: To promote innovation and creativity in the State, Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) will host a first-of-its-kind ‘Innovation Exhibition’ under ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme in all 33 districts.

The event will be held on August 15 as part of Independence Day celebrations, aimed to build a connection between citizens and innovators.

Innovators from all sectors and categories including rural innovators, student innovators, start-up innovators, and those from micro and small-scale industries are expected to participate in these exhibitions.

Innovators who intend to participate in the exhibition, can send a video explaining their invention along with its details and a profile to TSIC or contact 9100678543 to obtain more details.

The last date to receive applications from the innovators is August 5. The nodal officers will finalise the best inventions for exhibition at the district level.

