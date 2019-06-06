Applications invited for Young Scientists award 2019

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Hyderabad: National Academy of Sciences India (NASI) and Elsevier has announced ‘NASI-Scopus Young Scientists Award-2019’ to be given away in five areas of technology and medicine including Women in Science, Agriculture, Plant Sciences and Rural Development, Environmentally Sound Sustainable Development, Biomedical Research and Healthcare and Innovation in Engineering and Physical Sciences.

Candidates must have completed PhD/ MS or equivalent degree, born on or after January 1, 1979.

The NASI-Scopus Young Scientists Award-2019 will comprise a citation, plaque and a cash prize of Rs 75,000. Researchers and candidates can send their applications by June 15. For details: https://www.elsevier.com/en-in/SYSA2019

