Applications invited to fill 499 clinical posts at TIMS Gachibowli

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Medical and Health Service Recruitment Board (MHSRB), Telangana on Monday has invited applications for 499 posts for clinical staff in Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), Gachibowli from Tuesday.

The authorities are aiming to fill up 14 posts of professors, 24 associate professors, 48 assistant professors, one nursing superintendent, 20 assistant deputy nursing superintendent/head nurse, about 246 posts of staff nurse, eight posts of RMO and 121 medical officers, one dietician and biomedical engineer each, two pharmacy supervisor, one medical record officers and 12 pharmacists, totaling to 499 clinical staff for the Gachibowli facility.

Qualified candidates can apply online through the application available in the MHRB website (http://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in) from June 16 to 5 pm on June 19.

The State government through the State Finance Department had issued permission to engage clinical and non-clinical staff for 662 services in various categories on contract basis or till the need ceases (whichever is earlier) and even on deputation from Director of Public Health and Family Welfare for a period of one year.

According to the GO, overall, 514 posts comprising doctors, nurses and hospital administration staff will be recruited for TIMS on contract basis and another 148 posts comprising of lab technicians, ECG technicians, data entry operators etc will be recruited through outsourcing.

