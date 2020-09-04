Applications open for Chevening Scholarships and Fellowships 2021-22

The Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support for one-year to candidates applying for a Master’s degree at any UK university – covering nearly 12,000 courses from more than 150 universities.

Hyderabad: The application windows for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarship and Fellowship programmes for 2021-22 are open and aspiring scholars can apply for one-year masters under the Scholarship programme by November 3, or for the short-term thematic Fellowship programmes by October 19.

The Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support for one-year to candidates applying for a Master’s degree at any UK university – covering nearly 12,000 courses from more than 150 universities. The Fellowships offer professional development and networking opportunities for mid-career professionals to pursue an 8 to 12 week course in journalism, science and innovation, or cyber security.

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said: “Chevening offers an incredible opportunity for exceptional Indian leaders to study in the UK, fully funded by the British Government. This programme is designed to help leaders deliver positive change in their areas of expertise and to strengthen the UK-India Living Bridge, helping us to share the best of what our two countries have to offer. I encourage ambitious young leaders and experienced mid-career professionals from the two Telugu speaking states to utilise this opportunity to access world-class learning and a global exposure.”

India is home to the largest Chevening programme in the world, supporting up to 110 fully funded scholarships and fellowships worth a total of £1.9 million. Since 1983, the programme has helped more than 3,200 scholars and fellows from across India realise their dream of pursuing a world-class education in the UK; many of whom have gone on to make remarkable contributions towards the prosperity of India. Alumni of the programme include Piyush Goyal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (cabinet ministers), Rahul Kanwal (journalist), Jayesh Ranjan (Indian Administrative Services), Samir Saran (Observer Research Foundation), and Harish Bhat (Tata Sons) and others, a statement issued here said.

