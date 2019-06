By | Published: 12:42 am 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for submitting online applications for part-time courses in Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish offered at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) is June 18.

Detailed information about the courses, eligibility criteria, and application form is available on the university website www.efluniversity.ac.in .