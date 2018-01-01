By | Published: 12:02 am 4:00 pm

Union Bank of India

Posts: 100 Specialist Officers (Forex Officers- 50 and Integrated Treasury Officers- 50).

Eligibility: For Forex Officer post, candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline along with Certificate Course in Foreign Exchange conducted by IIBF.

Candidates applying for Integrated Treasury Officer post, should have a graduate/post-graduate degree with a specialization in Finance/Mathematics/Statistics/Commerce. You should be literate in computer operations and word processing and computing skills like MS Excel.

Pay scale: Rs.31,705-45,950 (Basic pay) for both the posts.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected based on applicants performance in Online Examination/ Group Discussion (if conducted) and/ or Personal Interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the website www.unionbankofindia.co.in and the last date to apply is January 13, 2018.

BSNL

Posts: 107 Junior Engineers

Eligibility: Candidates should have passed 10+2 or equivalent or matriculation with diploma in Telecommunications/Electronics/Electrical/Radio/Computer/Instrumentation/Information Technology from a government recognized institute.

Pay scale: Rs.9,020-17,430

Selection Process: Selection of candidates will be made on the basis of Written Examination and Personal Interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates may apply online through BSNL website www.internalbsnlexam.com and the last date to apply is January 15, 2018.

Department of Women Development and Child Welfare

Posts: Anganwadi Aaya’s – 171, Anganwadi Teachers – 82 and Mini Anganwadi Teachers – 54.

Eligibility: Candidates should be pass is SSC (10th Class). The Minimum age is 21 years while the maximum age is 35years (minimum age for SC/ST candidates is 18 Years).

Selection process: The selection procedure for the candidates will be done through Online Anganwadi Recruitment Software Application

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online wdcw.tg.nic.in and fill the application. The last date for the application is January 6, 2018.

Sports Authority of India

Posts: 08 Assistant Directors

Eligibility: Candidates should have graduation from a recognized University.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates may send their application in prescribed format along with copy of proof of age, qualification, experience, caste, mark sheet of Board/ University, copy of Admit Card and Mark Sheet of Civil Service Examination 2016, DD of Rs.500 either by hand or by Post to Regional Director (Personnel), Sports Authority of India in New Delhi on or before January 19, 2018.

CISF

Posts: 487 Constable/Fire

Eligibility: Candidates should have 12th pass or equivalent with science subject or equivalent from a recognized board/university. Educational certificates other than State Board/ Central Board should be accompanied with Govt. of India notification declaring that such qualification is equivalent to 12th Class pass with science subject for service under Central Govt.

Pay scale: Rs.5200-20200 + grade Pay Rs.2000) plus usual allowances.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected based on height bar test, PST (Physical Standards Test), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written & Medical Exam.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the website www.cisfrectt.in and the last date to apply is on January 11, 2018.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited

Posts: 30 Assistant Executive Engineers and 30 Assistant Engineers.

Eligibility: Candidates should have BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering for Assistant Executive Engineer posts and BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering or Diploma in Civil Engineering for Assistant Engineer posts with relevant experience.

Pay scale: Rs.55,860 for Assistant Executive Engineers and Rs.48,280 for Assistant Engineers excluding allowances.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected based on the interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the website www.bmrc.co.in. The last date for applying is January 15, 2018.

National Fertilizers Limited

Posts: 41 Management Trainees (MT) in Chemical, Mechanical, and Electrical.

Eligibility: Candidates should have bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or Technology (AMIE for Departmental Candidates) for post-1, bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering or Technology (AMIE for Departmental Candidates) for post-2, full time regular Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology (AMIE for Departmental Candidates) for post-3 with not less than 60% marks along with valid GATE 2016 score in relevant discipline.

Pay scale: Rs.16,500 – 40,500

Selection Process: Candidates will be shortlisted based on GATE 2016 marks for personal interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the website www.nationalfertilizers.com. The last to apply is January 18, 2018.

Airports Authority of India

Posts: 69 Junior Assistant (Fire Services)

Eligibility: Candidates should have Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50 per cent marks or 12th pass with 50 per cent marks, valid heavy vehicle driving license or valid medium vehicle driving license or valid light motor vehicle driving license.

Pay scale: Rs.12,500 – 28,500

Selection process: Candidates will be selected based on driving test/ written or online test/ physical test.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the website www.aai.aero. The last date to apply is January 15, 2018.