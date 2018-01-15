By | Published: 12:08 am 12:34 am

Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited

Post: Advisor Security

Qualifications: Applicants should have graduation in any stream. Candidates with post graduate diploma/degree in security management & degree in law are preferred. The post requires minimum of 20 years experience in dealing with matters related to encroachment of company’s land and eviction of encroachers. Experience in liaison and relationship building with the civil police and district administration, maintenance of law and order with support of CISF and civil police is required.

Selection: Interested and eligible candidates can walk-in for an interview at Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited Headquarters, Ranchi on January 17 at 9.30 am.

More details at http://hecltd.com/jobs-at-hec.php

Institute for Plasma Research

Post: Senior Research Fellow

Project: Feasibility study on safe disposal of industrial spent solvents and chemical waste using thermal plasma technology

Qualifications: Candidates should have MSc in chemistry degree with minimum of 60 per cent marks and two years post experience in research field. Age should not be more than 28 years as on January 16, 2018.

Selection: Interested candidates can appear for an interview at Institute of Plasma Research, Gandhinagar on January 16 at 8.30 am.

More details at http://www.ipr.res.in/documents/jobs_career.html

Hindustan Newsprint Limited

Post: Two welders

Period of training: One year

Educational Qualification: A pass in the relevant ITI/ITC Trade (NCVT approved).

Stipend: Rs.6,250 per month.

Age: Minimum age is 18 years and it should exceed 25 years as on November 1, 2017. Upper age limit of 25 years is relaxable for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates per government of India rules.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can send their resume in the prescribed format available on the website along with true copies of certificates, mark lists and caste certificate in case of SC,ST, OBC to Assistant Manager (Training Section), Hindustan Newsprint Limited, Newsprint Nagar, PO. Kottayam, Kerala-686616 on or before January 16.

More details at http://www.hnlonline.com

ITI Limited

Post: 25 Assistant Executive Engineers in the disciplines of Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Telecommunication and Electrical & Electronics.

Qualifications: The applicants should be a graduate in engineering in Electronics/Electronics and Communication/ Telecommunication/Electrical & Electronics from a recognized university/institute. The post requires two year experience along with knowledge of various electronics/telecommunication fields like, microwave, optical, satellite, networking, network management system, LAN, WAN, electronic components, devices, circuits and maintenance of electronic exchanges. Candidates with experience in the said fields in defence networking system/BSNL/MTNL are desirable.

How to apply: Candidates must have online and also should submit hardcopies of application along with required documents to Dy. General Manager-HR, ITI Limited, Network System Unit, Dooravani Nagar, Bengaluru-16. Last date to apply online is February 5 and to submit hardcopies of application is on or before February 9.

More details at http://www.itiltd-india.com/ITI/careers

IIT- Bombay

Post: Senior Research Fellow

Project: Highly Efficient Synthesis of Carbo.

Qualifications: MSc in Chemistry with NET is a pre-requisite and candidates should have at least two years research experience in a synthetic organic chemistry laboratory.

How to apply: Candidates possessing requisite qualification and experience should apply online through the link http://www.ircc.iitb.ac.in/IRCC-Webpage/rnd/HRMSLoginPage.jsp on or before January 17.

More details at http://www.ircc.iitb.ac.in/IRCC-Webpage/rnd/JobOpportunities.jsp

Telangana State Agricultural University

Post: Teaching Associates or Part Time Teachers on contract basis

Qualifications:

Teaching Associate or Part-time teacher (Environmental Science): MSc or PhD in crop physiology/environmental science. Candidates should have teaching experience in English in Crop physiology subject and computer knowledge.

Teaching Associate or Part-time teacher (Agricultural Business Management): MSc or PhD in Agricultural Business Management/Agricultural Economics. The post requires teaching experience in English in Agricultural Business Management/Agricultural Economics and computer knowledge.

Teaching Associate or Part-time teacher (Plant Pathology): Candidates should have MSc or PhD in Plant Pathology along with teaching experience in the concerned subject in English besides computer knowledge.

Teaching Associate or Part-time teacher (Horticulture): Candidates should possess MSc or PhD in Horticulture with teaching experience in the concerned subject in English along with computer knowledge

Selection: Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interview in the Office of the Associate Dean Agricultural College, Palem on January 22.

More details at http://www.pjtsau.ac.in

Bharat Electronics Limited

Post: Four Dy. Engineers

Qualifications: The post requires full time MTech in computer science along with MSc mathematics from a reputed AICTE approved college. General and OBC candidates should have first class in both MTech and MSc degrees and pass class for SC and PWD candidates. This apart, candidates should have one year of post qualification work experience in the design of algorithms in cryptography, Cryptanalysis and Mathematical analysis of algorithms, experience in Linear / Matrix algebra and Number theory. It also requires knowledge in the areas of asymmetric key ciphers, hash functions, key exchange protocols, etc, computer programming languages coding in C, C++, Java, Design and analysis of asymmetric key crypto algorithms.



Selection: Written Test followed by an interview.

How to apply: Candidates need to send filled-in application form available on the website by post to DGM HR (ES&C-D&E), Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bangalore-560013. The application should reach the said address by January 24.

More details at http://bel-india.com