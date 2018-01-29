By | Published: 12:16 am 7:19 pm

NMDC Limited

Post: 44 Maintenance Assistants Trainee (Mech)

Educational Qualifications: ITI in Welding/Machinist/Motor Mechanic/Diesel Mechanic/Auto Electrician

Stipend: Rs.11,000 for first 12 months and Rs.11,500 for next six months.

Selection: Written test and trade test

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the website. Applications can also be send in a prescribed format available on the website to Post Box No.1353, Post Office, Humayun Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500028. The last date to apply online and through post is February 12.

More details at https://www.nmdc.co.in/Careers/

Electronics Corporation of India Limited

Post: 84 Graduate Engineer Trainees (50-ECE, 20 CSE and 14 Mechanical)

Educational Qualifications: The post requires first class engineering degree with minimum 65 per cent marks in aggregate from All Indian Council for Technical Education approved colleges/ recognised Indian universities in the relevant discipline. Candidates with post-graduation qualification in engineering are not eligible to apply.

Stipend: Rs.38,430 per month

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates have to apply online through the website on or before February 15.

More details at http://careers.ecil.co.in

ICMR-National Institute of Occupational Health

Post: Two Senior Research Fellow, Two Lab Assistants, One Data Entry Operator and one Laboratory Attendant.

Project: Study to assess the exposure and health effect of pesticides.

Educational Qualifications:

Senior Research Fellow: MSc Degree in Chemistry/Forensic Science along with NET along with two year experience is essential for the post. Candidates with experience in chemical and analytical laboratory, handling sophisticated analytical instruments are desirable.

Lab Assistant: Candidates who have passed high school or equivalent with five years working experience in chemical and analytical laboratory from government institution or recognized institute are eligible. Candidates with experience in chemical and analytical laboratory, handling sophisticated analytical instruments are desirable.

Data Entry Operator: The post requires intermediate or class XII pass from recognized board and typing speed test of not less than 8,000 key depressions per hour on computer. Candidates with experience in MS Office, SPSS and management of data generated in laboratories are desirable.

Laboratory Attendant: High school pass or equivalent is essential. Candidates with experience in chemical and analytical laboratory are desirable.

Selection: Walk-in test/interview will be held for Lab attendant and Data Entry Operator posts on February 8 and 9 respectively. In case of Senior Research Fellow and Lab Assistant posts, it is on February 13 at National Institute of Occupational Health, Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad.

More details at http://www.nioh.org/jobs.html

National Institute of Plant Genome Research

Post: Junior Research Fellow

Project: Understanding the molecular regulation of root hair development in chickpea for crop improvement.

Educational Qualifications: MSc in Life Sciences with minimum of 55 marks and good academic record is essential. Candidates with research experience in the area of plant molecular biology are desirable. Applicants with experience in agriculture sciences will be preferred.

How to apply: Candidates can send hard copy of the application in the prescribed format along with copies of all necessary certificates to Dr. Jitender Giri, Staff Scientist, National Institute of Plant Genome Research, Aruna Asraf Ali Mrag, PO Box No. 10531, New Delhi-110067. The application should reach the mentioned address on or before February 7.

More details at http://www.nipgr.res.in

IIT-Hyderabad

Post: Two Research Fellow

Project: Bio-inspired engineering of nano-hierarachical musculoskeletal tissue architecture for stem cell recruitment to treat compound non-healing bone fractures.

Duration: Three years.

Educational Qualifications: M.Tech Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Nano-engineering, Chemical or equivalent Biosciences degree or MS Pharma with 60 per cent marks or equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply by sending their CV via email to rmslab.iith@gmail.com on or before February 4.

More details at https://www.iith.ac.in/index.php/other-links/iith-recruitment

IIT-Bombay

Post: Junior Research Fellow

Project: Development of Efficient Themoelectric.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates with MSc in Chemistry, Physics, Materials Sciences with NET or BTech in Materials Science/Metallurgy with GATE or MTech in Materials Science, Solid State Technology are eligible. Candidates having research experience in experimental materials sciences will have an advantage.

Selection: Interview

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://www.ircc.iitb.ac.in/IRCC-Webpage/rnd/HRMSLoginPage.jsp on or before February 2.

More details at http://www.ircc.iitb.ac.in/IRCC-Webpage/rnd/JobOpportunities.jsp

Indian Institute of Forest Management

Post: Three Special Project Associates on contract basis

Projects:

Consultancy Project: ‘Economic Valuation of Ecosystem Services from Tiger Reserved in India-Phase II

Research Project: Forest Resource Accounting & valuation of Economic contribution of Forests and Protected Areas in Rajasthan & Capacity Building of Forest Personnel on Forest Resource Valuation and Accounting.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates with first class in post-graduation or PG Diploma in Forest Management/Environmental Management/Development Management/MSc/Phil in Natural Resource Management/MTech/MBA or Social Sciences other relevant subject relating to NRM domain are eligible. The post requires between one and five years of working experience in the relevant field along with expertise in computer software and report writing.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply by sending application in the prescribed format available on the website to hr@iifm.ac.in on or before February 5.

More details at http://iifm.ac.in/vacancies/