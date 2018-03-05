By | Published: 12:27 am 9:05 pm

Organisation: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Posts: 23 Deputy Engineers

Name of the posts:

1. Deputy Engineer (Computer Science): 18

2. Deputy Engineer (Electronics): 05

Eligibility: Candidates should have BE/ B.Tech/ AMIE/ B.Sc Engineering in Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Science Engineering disciplines for Post no.1, BE/ B.Tech/ AMIE/ B.Sc Engineering in Electronics and Communication, Electronics, Telecommunication, Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication disciplines for Post no.2 with relevant experience.

Selection: Candidates will be selected based on written test & interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can send their application along with relevant certificates to Dy. Gen manager (HR/ Milcom), Military Communication SBU, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru on or before March 14.

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC)

Posts: 06

Name of the Post:

A. Trade Apprentice: 03

B. Graduate Apprentice: 03

Eligibility: Candidates should have respective Trade + ITI pass for post-A, graduation in Engineering/ Technology for post-B.

Selection: Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can register through the website www.apprenticeship.gov.in for Trade Apprentice, www.mhrdnats.gov.in for Graduate Apprentice on or before March 19.

Airline Allied Services Limited

Posts: 33

Name of the posts:

1. Dy Chief Financial Officer: 01 Post

2. Chief of IT: 01 Post

3. Trainee Cabin Crew: 16 Posts

4. Station Manager: 14 Posts

5. Instructor (Technical): 01 Post

Eligibility: Candidates should have qualified Associated Chartered Accountant from ICAI for Post 1, BE/ B.Tech in Computer Engineering/ Electronics/ Communication Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Information Technology/ Master of Computer Application for Post 2, Graduation for Post 4, First class Engineering Graduation in Mechanical/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Aeronautical for Post 5 with relevant experience.

Selection: Candidates will be selected based on interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format along with one set of photocopies of supporting documents to the Alliance Air Personnel Department, Alliance Bhawan, Terminal-1B, IGI Airport, New Delhi – 110037 on or before March 23.

National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad

Posts: 27

Name of the Post:

1. Senior Research Fellow/ Sr. Research Associate: 04

2. Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/ Sr. Project Scientist: 06

3. Jr. Project Scientist: 10

4. Project Technical Assistant: 05

5. Project Scanning Assistant/Project Attendant: 02

Eligibility: Candidates should possess M.Tech/ M.Sc. In Geoinformatics/ GIS/ Spatial Information Technology/ RS or Equivalent for Post 1, M.Tech/ M.Sc in Geoinformatics/ Spatial Information Technology/ GIS/ RS or Equivalent for Post 2, 3, B.Tech/ B.E in Geoinformatics/ CSE/ ECE/ Civil or PGDGARD/ PGDRDM for Post 4, 10th class for Post 5 with relevant experience.

Selection: Candidates will be selected based on written test/ trade test / personal interview.

How to Apply: Interested candidates can apply online through the website www.nird.org.in on. The last date to apply is March 18.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)

Posts: 18

Name of the Posts:

1. Manager (Grade B): 07

2. Assistant General Manager (Grade C): 08

3. Deputy General Manager (Grade D): 02

4. General Manager (Grade E): 01

Eligibility: Candidates should possess B.E/ B.Tech (IT/ CS) with 60 per cent or MCA or Masters in IT/ CS with 60 per cent for post 1, graduation for post 2 to 4 with adequate experience.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected based on competitive written exam & interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can send their application along with self-attested copies of documents in support of age, qualifications and caste, experience to The Executive Director (Gen), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Survey No.115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad – 500032 on or before March 12.

Organisation: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Posts: 50

Name of the Post: Engineer Trainee

Name of the Department:

1. Mechanical: 30 Posts

2. Electrical: 20 Posts

Eligibility: Candidates should possess full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology or five-year integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree programme in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected based on GATE and Interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the website www.bhel.com. The last date to apply is March 12