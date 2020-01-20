By | Published: 12:56 am 4:41 pm

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Posts: Apprentices – 312

Name of the posts: Trade Apprentice (Fitter/ Electrician/ Electronic Mechanic/ Instrument Mechanic/ Machinist): 129

Technician Apprentice (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ Electrical and Electronics): 128

Trade Apprentice (Accountant): 25

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator: 25

Eligibility: Trade Apprentices: Matric (10th class) pass with 02 years ITI in concerned trade/ course.

Technician Apprentices: 3 years Diploma in concerned / relevant required engineering discipline.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant): Bachelor’s Degree (Graduate) in any discipline with minimum 50 per cent of marks for General, OBC and 45 per cent marks for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates.

Trade Apprentice (DEO): Class XII (Matric with 12th class) passed or its equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45 per cent in case of SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates for reserved positions.

Selection Process: The Written test will comprise of 100 questions and shall be of 90 minutes duration and would mainly comprise of objective type multiple choice questions. The questions would be in bilingual English and Hindi. The tentative date of written test is 2nd February 2020. How to Apply: Candidates need to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) OR as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT).

Candidate for Trade Apprenticeship (Optional Trade) should register themselves on NSDC. All eligible candidates are required to apply online through IOCL Recruitment Portal.

The last date for submission of online applications is January 22. For any queries/ support email to [email protected]

NPCIL

Posts: 185

Name of the posts: Category-II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM) – Operator: 68

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM) – Maintainer: 100

Driver cum Pump Operator cum Fireman A: 10

Eligibility: Stipendiary Trainee Operator: Matric with HSC (10+2) or ISC (with Science subjects) with not less than 50 per cent marks in Science and Mathematics individually. Should have English as one of the subjects at least at SSC level examination.

Stipendiary Trainee Maintainer: SSC (10th) with minimum 50 per cent marks in Science subjects and Mathematics individually and 2 years ITI certificate in Electronics, Electrician, Machinist/Turner, Fitter and Welder. The trades for which the duration of the ITI course is less than 2 years, the candidate should have at least one year relevant working experience after completion of the course.

Driver cum Pump Operator cum Fireman: Higher Secondary Certificate (H.S.C. – 10+2) Pass or equivalent qualification with minimum 50 per cent marks. Valid heavy vehicle driving license with 1 year driving experience + certificate course in Fire Fighting equipment such as fire extinguisher is required from the state fire training centres.

Selection process: Written examination and skill test for stipendiary trainees.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://npcilcareers. co.in/RAPSST2019/candidate/default.a spx.

The last date to apply is January 21.

JIPMER Puducherry

Posts: Group B, Group C posts – 162

Eligibility: Nursing Officer: Degree or diploma in general nursing and midwifery or equivalent. Registered as Nurse and Midwife under Indian Nursing Council Act 1947/ any state nursing council.

Medical Social Worker: Master’s Degree in Social Work with specialization in Medical Social Work. Minimum 2 years of relevant experience.

Junior Engineers: Graduate (B.E./ B.Tech) or 3 years Diploma in Civil/ Electrical Engineering. Minimum 3 years of experience in relevant field.

Stenographer: Matric with 12th class pass or equivalent qualification. Skill Test Norms: Dictation – 10 minutes @ 80 w.p.m., Transcription: 50 mts. (English) on Computer.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/ 827/63903/Registration.html.

The last date to apply is January 27.

Western Railway

Posts: 14,

Name of the posts: Level 1 (Erstwhile Grade D): 12

Level 2 (Grade C): 2

Eligibility: Level 2: Candidates should have passed 10th and 12th or its equivalent examination with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate and it is not required in case of SC / ST / Ex-servicemen / Persons with Disabilities candidates (40 per cent above) for the candidates of any category possessing higher qualifications i.e. graduate, post graduate from a recognised University.

Level 1: 10th passed (Matric) OR ITI OR equivalent OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT (OR) 10th passed plus ITI OR 10th passed plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT (For Civil Engineering / Mechanical / Electrical / Signal & Telecom Departments).

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.rrcwr. com/.

The last date to apply is February 2.

Scholarships

Research Scholarships, Ghent University

Description: Ghent University, Belgium has announced this scholarship to assist the half of PhD research of scholars at Ghent University. Selected research scholars will get PhD scholarship for 24 months, a bench fee and several other benefits.

Eligibility: Scholars pursuing a PhD degree from a recognized institute or university in a developing country and who have a local PhD supervisor at the partner university or research centre in the South can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will get a scholarship for 24 months, a bench fee of EUR 310 per month of research in Ghent and EUR 8,000 as travel budget.

Last Date to Apply: 04-02-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/SRF12

WMI Scholars Programme 2020

Description: Wells Mountain Initiative, USA has announced this scholarship for the study of post-secondary school students. Selected students will get tuition and school fees and directly related expenses including books and supplies.

Eligibility: Students from the developing countries who have completed secondary education, with good to excellent grades and are 35 years old or under on August 1, 2020, pursuing first bachelor’s degree or diploma and going to enrol in a program of study that will benefit the community can apply for this award.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will receive tuition and school fees and directly related expenses including books and supplies.

Last Date to Apply: 01-03-2020 Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/WMI3 PNB

Housing Finance Ltd Protsahan

Description: PNB Housing Finance Limited invites scholarship applications from MBA, BA-LLB and CA students who face financial barriers in pursuing their education. The scholarship programme is aimed at supporting students in successfully pursuing their professional courses. Eligibility: The scholarship is open to MBA, CA and BA-LLB students. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 65% marks in class 12 and Graduation (if applicable). The annual income of the family should be less than or equal to INR 8 Lakh per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: For MBA- INR 2,00,000 For CA- INR 30,000 to INR 50,000 For LLB- INR 75,000

Last Date to Apply: 30-01-2020

Application mode: Online application only

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/PHF5

JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship

Description: The J N Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from students who wish to pursue higher studies abroad. Students who are selected for their loan scholarship are entitled to receive a ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’- which are linked to their academic performance. Scholars who have already been awarded for this scheme cannot apply again for the same course.

Eligibility: Open for students who have completed graduation studies or students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/ institution in India. Students who are at the beginning of the second year of their overseas studies (Fall 2020 – Spring 2021) are also eligible to apply. This is applicable only if the minimum duration of course is 2 years. Students must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in the previous qualifying examination.

Prizes & Rewards: One-time loan scholarship ranging from INR 1,00,000 to 10,00,000. Students who are selected for loan scholarship are entitled to a ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’- which are linked to their academic performance.

Last Date to Apply: 09-03-2020

Application mode: Eligible candidates can apply online only on http://www.b4s.in/tt/JNT3



