Apply now for latest jobs and scholarships

Published: 12:36 am 1:30 pm

BECIL

Posts: 278 data entry operator, lab attendant, housekeeping staff and others

Eligibility:

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Candidates should have BCA qualification or graduation with MSCIT.

Receptionist: Any degree holder with knowledge of computers can apply. The post requires hands on experience in office applications, spread sheet and presentations.

Lab attendant: Candidates should have 10+2 qualification with science and diploma in Medical Lab Technology.

Mali: The post requires elementary knowledge of gardening and candidates should from agricultural background. The applicants must be conversant with gardening operations.

Sanitary inspector Grade II: Matriculation or equivalent along with certificate of Sanitary Inspector course is essential. The applicants should have not less than four years of experience in the line, preferably in a hospital of repute.

Modellar (Artist): Diploma or Certificate in Fine Arts or Commercial Arts or Modeling with 2 years of experience in illustration and modeling, in the concerned department or matriculation or equivalent with five years of experience in the concerned department of a Medical College.

Head cook: The applicants must have passed class VIII and should have experience for making Indian and Western food.

Office/store attendant: Class X pass or ITI equivalent.

Housekeeping staff (Utility): Working experience for one year in house- keeping institute or organization.

Accounts assistant: BCom with one year of experience in relevant field and knowledge of Tally software is required.

Technical assistant / Technician: BSc in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent with five Years of experience in the concerned field or diploma in Medical lab technology or equivalent with eight years of experience in the concerned field or for posts in Anesthesia/ Operation Theatre, BSc in OT techniques or equivalent with five years of experience in concerned field is required. The applicants possessing 10+2 with science and Diploma in OT techniques or equivalent with eight years of experience in concerned filed are also eligible to apply.

Dissection hall attendants: The candidates should have 10+2 or equivalent with one year experience in the concerned department or class X pass with three years of experience in the concerned department.

Medico social worker: MA Social Work or MSW, with specialization in medical social work. The post requires minimum five years of experience in a government or private sector hospital of minimum 300-500 beds.

Electro cardio graph Technical Assistant: Candidates should possess 10+2 in Science along with certificate or diploma Course in Electro cardiogaphy from recognized institute along with two years of experience in the field.

Technical Officer Ophthalmology (Refractionist): BSc in Opthalmic Techniques or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution with five years of experience in the relevant filed is required for the post.

Speech Therapist/Technical Assistant (ENT): Candidates having BSc degree in Speech and Hearing are eligible to apply.

X-Ray technician: The applicants have passed matriculation or equivalent qualification and should hold diploma (two year course) in Radiography with one year experience or diploma or certificate (one year course) with two years’ experience is required.

Audiometry technician (ENT): BSc degree in Speech and Hearing is essential.

POP (Application removal): The applicants should have matric with class XII with Science with one year experience in relevant field.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can download the applications through the website www.becil.com. The duly filled in application form along with self-attested photocopies of necessary documents should be submitted by hand or speed post to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P) on or before June 30.

BARC

Posts: 74 Work Assistant

Eligibility: Class X / SSC (Matriculation) pass from a recognized state/ central board.

Selection: Preliminary Test and Advanced Test.

Eligibility: Candidates can apply online through the link https://recruit.barc.gov.in/barcrecruit/main_page.jsp. The last date to apply is July 1.

ECIL

Posts: 50 Tradesmen

Eligibility: The candidates should have class X or its equivalent plus ITI with seven years of post-qualification experience or class X or its equivalent plus ITI and NAC (NCVT) with six Years post-qualification experience.

Selection: Written test and trade test.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://careers.ecil.co.in/advt1819.php. The last date to apply is June 29.

Organisation: BOB Financial Solutions Limited

Posts: Various

Eligibility:

Area Sales Manager:

Graduates from government recognized university or institution can apply. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA or equivalent degree from reputed colleges. The post requires minimum eight years of experience.

Team leader: Graduation from government recognized university or institution with minimum five years of experience is required.

Sales officers: Graduates or engineering diploma holders with minimum one year of experience are eligible to apply.

Selection: Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.dstapply.com/ApplyPanIndia.aspx. The last date to apply is June 30.

DRDO Centre for personnel talent management

Posts: 351 Technician ‘A’

Eligibility: The applicants should possess class X or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or institute. Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in concerned trade or certificate of minimum one year duration from a recognized institution in the required discipline is essential.

Selection: Tier-I (Computer Based Test) and Tier-II (Trade Test).

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ceptam09.com/. The last date to apply is June 26.

Scholarships

GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship for Law Students

Description: Dr. Goolam E. Vahanvati Scholarship Fund is providing scholarships to students pursuing law degree courses across the nation to study at premier law institutions. The scholarship programme will provide students a chance to be mentored by elite judiciary communities of India.

Eligibility: Indian students pursuing LLB/LLM courses in any year of their course curriculum, at premier law institutions of India may apply for the scholarship. Students who have cleared CLAT, LSAT-India, AILET, or any other law entrance exam in 2019 may also apply. Applicants’ family income should not be more than Rs.10 lakh per annum. Applicants should have scored at least 60 per cent in class X and XII exams.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be awarded a scholarship sum of Rs.50,000 to Rs.20 lakh per year to pay for academic expenses. Scholars will also receive training and mentorship.

Last Date to Apply: June 30

Application Mode: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/GMM2

Scholarship: FINCAD’s Women in Finance Scholarship

Description: FINCAD is providing women students of finance and related fields a chance to secure scholarships for post-graduate studies at an international level. The scholarship aims to support and encourage women towards the field of financial studies and asset management.

Eligibility: Indian women pursuing studies in fields of finance, especially financial asset management at postgraduate level under full term courses are eligible to apply for the scholarship

Prizes & Rewards: Selected women scholars will be awarded with a USD20,000 scholarship for tuition fees and academic expenses

Last Date to Apply: June 30

Application: Submit online applications

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/FIN22

Scholarship: BIRAC Innovation Fellowship

Description: University Innovation Cluster (UIC), University of Rajasthan invited students to pursue post-graduate and post-doctoral studies to conduct innovative and application research in biotechnology sector besides avail monthly stipends along with annual grants under the fellowship programme.

Eligibility: Indian students who have either a PhD degree (for post-doctoral fellowship) or master’s degree/B.Tech /B.Pharma/B.E degree (for post-graduate fellowship) are eligible for the fellowship

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows for post-graduate fellowships will be awarded a monthly stipend of Rs.30,000 along with annual research grant of Rs.2 lakh for studies. Post-doctoral fellows will be awarded Rs.50,000 monthly stipend with Rs.5 lakhs annual research grant for studies.

Last Date to Apply: June 30.

Application: Submit offline applications

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/BIF2

Scholarship: L’Oréal India For Young Women In Science Scholarship

Description: L’Oréal India is providing educational scholarships to young women who wish to pursue their graduation in any field of science from a recognized institute in India. The aim of the scholarship is to encourage young women to pursue their education and career in science and empower them with financial aid.

Eligibility: Women candidates who have passed class XII with 85 per cent in PCB/PCM/PCMB in the academic year (2018-19) are eligible to apply. Annual family income of the applicant should be less than Rs.4 lakh per annum and must not be more than 19 years of age when applying for the scholarship

Application: Applications are accepted online or student can send by post at L’Oreal India, The Scholarship Cell, C/O Buddy4Study, Stellar IT Park, C-25, Office No.8,9 & 10 Tower-A, Ground floor, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301 India

Prizes & Rewards: Selected women scholars will be provided up to Rs.2, 50,000 in installments towards their tuition fees and academic expenses for pursuing graduation courses in science.

Last Date to Apply: July 1.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/LIF9

Scholarship: AMDT Creative Scholarships

Description: AMDT School of Creativity invited students to undertake degree level courses at the institute and get scholarships for academic expenses. The scholarships aim at enhancing cross border academic relations and encourage students to study creative courses in Sri Lanka

Eligibility: Indian students who are at least 18 years of age are eligible for the scholarship and should fulfill the admission eligibility of respective courses provided at AMDT School of creativity.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be awarded with LKR 3,00,000 (Sri Lankan Rupees) towards academic expenses and a chance to get Pearson BTEC HND – a British creative qualification at completion of the respective course

Last Date to Apply: June 30.

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/AMD1

-Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com