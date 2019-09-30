Apply now for latest jobs and scholarships

By | Published: 12:19 am 9:13 pm

NABARD

Posts: 91

Name of the posts:

Development Assistant: 82

Development Assistant (Hindi): 9

Eligibility:

Development Assistant: A bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates) in aggregate or an equivalent qualification from a recognised University / Institution is required.

Development Assistant (Hindi): The post requires bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in English/Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate are eligible to apply. Candidates having a bachelor’s degree with Hindi and English as main subjects with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate are also eligible to apply. Proficiency in translation from English to Hindi and vice-versa is essential.

Selection: Preliminary and main examination.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nabardhsep19/. The last date to apply is October 2.

RITES Limited

Posts: 93

Name of the posts:

Junior Manager (Finance): 22

Junior Assistant (Finance): 24

Site Inspector (Civil): 25

Site Inspector (E&M): 7

CAD Operator: 15

Eligibility:

Site Inspector (Civil): A diploma in Civil engineering and a minimum four years of post-qualification experience is essential.

Site Inspector (E&M): Candidates should have a diploma in Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics/ Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial/ Automobile engineering along with a minimum four years post qualification experience.

CAD Operator: The applicants must have a diploma in any engineering discipline and a three-month certificate course in AutoCAD package from a reputed training institute. A minimum four years post qualification experience is a must for the post.

Junior Manager: The applicants should be qualified CA/ CMA (earlier known as ICWAI).

Junior Assistant (Finance): The applicants should possess BCom degree/ BBA (Finance) / BMS (Finance).

Selection: Shortlisted candidates will be called for written test / personal interview / document verification.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://recruit.rites.com/frmRegistration.aspx. The last date to apply is October 10.

IBPS

Posts: 12075 Clerical Cadre

Eligibility:

A degree in any discipline from recognized university by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central government. The applicants should possess a valid mark-sheet or degree certificate while registering online.

Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory. Candidates should have certificate/diploma/degree in computer operations/language/ should have studied computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the high school/ college/ institute.

The post requires proficiency in the official Language of the State/UT.

Ex-servicemen who do not possess above civil examination qualifications should be matriculate and should have obtained the Army Special Certificate of Education or corresponding certificate in the Navy or Air Force after having completed not less than 15 years of service in the Armed Forces of the Union as on October 9, 2019.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpclk9sep19/. The last date to apply is October 9.

Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun

Posts: 6 Project Scientist, Senior Project Associate, Project Associate

Eligibility:

Project Scientist (Ecology): A doctoral degree in Science or master’s degree in engineering or technology from a recognized university or equivalent is required. A minimum three years of experience after doctoral degree in the field of Ecology/ Wildlife Science/ Forestry/ Biodiversity Conservation/ Ecology from a recognised scientific organization is a must.

Senior Project Associate (Ecology): Candidates should have a master’s degree in Life Science/ Wildlife Science/ Forestry/ Biodiversity Conservation/ Ecology/ Environmental Sciences from a recognized university. A minimum four years of experience after relevant master degree in the field of Wildlife Science/ Forestry/ Biodiversity Conservation/ Ecology from a recognised Scientific Organisation is mandatory.

Project Associate (Ecology): Candidates having a master’s degree in Life Science/ Wildlife Science/ Forestry/ Biodiversity Conservation/ Ecology/ Environmental Sciences from a recognized university with a minimum two years of experience after relevant master degree are eligible to apply.

Project Associate (Genetics): A master’s degree in Life Science/ Wildlife Science/ Environmental Management/ Genetics/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology from a recognized university and a minimum two years of experience after relevant master degree in Wildlife Genetics is required.

Project Associate (GIS & Remote Sensing): The post requires a master’s degree in Wildlife Sciences/ Bioinformatics/ Geo Informatics/ Geography/ Remote Sensing/ from a recognized university. The applicants should have at least two years of experience in GIS and Remote Sensing application in the field of Wildlife Science.

Preference will be given to the candidate having PhD/ MPhil degree in relevant subjects and working experience in wildlife field assessment and survey. The candidate should have experience in various tools and techniques of RS&GIS and Statistics. In addition, experience on data analysis and report writing is required.

Selection: Shortlisting of application and performance in an interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can download the applications from the website www.wii.gov.in. The duly filled in application form as per prescribed format with detailed CV should be sent to email [email protected] on or before October 5. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview which will be held at the Institute on October 16.

Scholarships

ONGC scholarship

Scholarship: ONGC scholarship to meritorious SC/ST students 2019-20

Description: ONGC is inviting students from SC/ST community who wish to pursue professional courses for higher education for availing scholarship assistance. The scholarship programme is aimed at supporting students from marginalised sections of minority communities for getting higher education opportunities.

Eligibility: Students from SC/ST community enrolled in first year of graduate Engineering, MBBS, Masters in Geology/Geophysics, or MBA programmes, can apply provided they should have scored more than 60 per cent marks in Class XII final examination. Applicant must not be above 30 years of age and must have an annual family income less than or equal to Rs.4.50 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive Rs.48,000 per annum for completing their graduation/post-graduation studies.

Last Date to Apply: October 15

Application: Apply offline.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/OST2

Pre-Matric scholarship

Scholarship: Pre-Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities 2019-20

Description: Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India is providing financial assistance to physically challenged students for pursuing secondary level education. Under the programme, students with disabilities will receive scholarships to manage academic expenses and prepare for their career aspirations.

Eligibility: Students with more than 40 per cent disability condition, currently studying in Class IX or X can apply for the scholarship. Only students with annual family income below Rs.2.50 lakh are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Eligible students will provided maintenance allowance up to Rs.800 per month, book grant of Rs.1,000 per year and disability allowance between Rs.2,000 to Rs.4,000 per year.

Last Date to Apply: October 15.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/PSF1

National Means cum Merit scholarship

Scholarship: National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2019-20

Description: Students who are facing financial difficulties in continuing their education after Class VIII are invited to apply for the scholarship which provides financial assistance to manage academic expenses. Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India is providing these national level scholarships to encourage students across the nation for continuing their secondary education.

Eligibility: Students currently enrolled in Class IX with at least 55 per cent marks in Class VII (relaxable by 5 per cent for SC/ST students) and at least 55 per cent in Class VII (mandatory for all categories) can apply if their annual family income is less than Rs.1.50 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a scholarship amount of Rs.12,000 per month distributed in equal monthly installments.

Last Date to Apply: October 15.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/NMC6

Guardian Trust Master’s scholarship

Scholarship: Guardian Trust Master’s Scholarship in Commerce, New Zealand 2019

Description: Students who wish to study master’s in commerce in New Zealand are invited to apply for the commerce master’s scholarship programme at the University of Canterbury. The scholarship programme is to encourage Indian students to pursue foreign education in the field of commerce.

Eligibility: Students accepted for enrollment to a master’s programme in any discipline of Commerce at the Faculty of Commerce (University of Canterbury) are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a financial assistance of NZD 16,500 for tuition and other academic fees.

Last Date to Apply: October 15.

Application: Submit online applications.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/GTM2

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .