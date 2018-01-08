By | Published: 12:20 am 7:41 pm

IRCON International Limited

Post: Two each Assistant Manager/ HRM-E2 and Assistant Officer/HRM-E1

Qualification: Assistant Manager/ HRM-E2: Candidates should have passed a two year full time MBA/PGDM in HR discipline or equivalent with not less than 60 per cent marks from a recognised university/ institution. The post requires two years of work experience in the relevant field.

Assistant Officer/HRM-E1: Candidates should possess 2 year full time MBA/PGDM in HR discipline or equivalent with not less than 60 per cent marks from a recognised university/ institution.

Place of posting: Anywhere in the Projects/Offices of the Company within India or abroad.

Selection Process: Written exam and/or Interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates have to apply only online through the website. Last date to submit application is January 22 and for fee payment it is January 23.

More details at www.ircon.org/

MECON Limited

Post: Junior Executive (Hospitality)

Qualification: The post requires degree in hospitality or hotel management or equivalent/diploma (three years) in hospitality or hotel management or equivalent with minimum 60 per cent marks from university recognised by the AICTE/UGC. Candidates should have minimum of two years work experience in handling the hospitality/guest house management in an established organisation.

Selection: Personal interview.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can download application form and filled in form along with attested copies of all certificates should be sent to Deputy General Manager I/C (Personnel), MECON Limited, Vivekananda Path, at/PO: Doranda, Ranchi-834002, Jharkhand on or before January 31.

More details at www.meconlimited.co.in

PGIMER, Chandigarh

Post: Senior Research Fellow

Project: Etiology of Childhood Pneumonia in India (ECPI Study)

Qualification: Candidates should have MSc Nursing or MSc in medical branch or MBBS or MD (Peds) or D.Ch or DNB (Peds).

How to apply: Candidates need to send their CV to dr.joseph.l.mathew@gmail.com with subject recruitment for ECPI study or a hard copy can be handed over to Deepmala, Room No.5124, Advanced Pediatrics Centre, PGIMER on or before January 15.

Selection: Candidates should appear for written test on January 16 at Advanced Pediatrics Centre, PGIMER and shortlisted candidates have to attend for interview on the same day.

More details at pgimer.edu.in

Bharat Electronics Limited

Post: Graduate Apprentice trainees in various engineering disciplines

Qualification: Candidates who have passed BE/BTech on or after August 1, 2015 are only eligible. For general/OBC candidates, qualifying mark is first class and for SC/ST & PHP it is pass class.

Selection: Candidates are required to appear for written test from January 9 to 11 at Centre for Learning and Development, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bangalore. Written test in Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Telecommunication and Telecommunication streams will be held on January 9. For engineering disciplines in mechanical, industrial production, industrial engineering, industrial engineering and management the test will be conducted on January 10 and for computer science & engineering, civil engineering, environmental engineering, chemical engineering, electrical engineering, electrical & electronics engineering, exam is on January 11.

More details at www.bel-india.com

IIT-Hyderabad

Post: Junior Research Fellow

Project: Affordable and cost effective cancer diagnosis/treatment using gold based biodegradable nanoparticles.

Qualifications: Candidates should have M.Tech Nano medicine, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Bioinformatics, Engineering Physics, Biomedical Engineering or MS Pharmacy with 60 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. Preference would be given for candidates who have work experience in prior nanoparticle synthesis/characterisation, cell culture and small animal experiment (in-vivo). Applicants with GATE/CSIR-NET/ DSTINSPIRE/ DBT/ ICMR fellowship exams are desirable.

How to apply: Eligible candidates should apply with CV via email to pnas.iith@gmail.com with the subject marked as ‘JRF- MHRD’ on or before January 15. Candidates will be shortlisted based on merit for an interview which is likely to be held in third week of January.

More details at www.iith.ac.in

IIT-Bombay

Post: Administrative Assistant

Qualifications: Candidates should possess degree in BA/BSc/BCom/BBA or equivalent. The post requires knowledge of computer applications, secretarial experience and experience in managing usability evaluation and other user-studies coordination activities.

How to apply: Candidates possessing requisite qualifications and experience can apply online on or before January 15.

More details at www.ircc.iitb.ac.in

MANAGE

Post: Director through direct recruitment/deputation basis under un-reserved category

Qualifications: The post requires first or high second class M.Sc., (Ag.) degree in Agronomy /Soil Science / Agricultural Economics/ Agricultural Extension OR Master’s degree in Public Policy/ Behavioral Sciences/Public Administration/ Mass Communication/ Social Work/ Economics/ Information Technology / Computer Applications. Candidates should have Ph.D in the concerned subject from a recognised university with a minimum of 10 publications as book/ research/policy papers. The applicants should have minimum of 10 years of experience in the field out of which five years should be in the cadre of Dy. Director/Associate Professor. Candidates with international exposure on public policy, experience in climate change /market intelligence /business analytics/ICT are desirable.

How to apply: Eligible candidates need to apply in a prescribed format available on the website on or before February 17.

More details at www.manage.gov.in